Sep 16, 2024, 9:23 PM

Yemen has homegrown military capabilities:: Iran FM

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the Yemeni armed forces do not need any country's help to defend themselves as they have homegrown military capabilities.

"Accusing Iran of sending weapons to Yemen is an insult to the Yemeni nation because Yemen has the necessary technology and is able to strengthen its military power, Araghchi said on Monday in an interview with Yemeni  Al Masirah TV.

"Yemen is one of the important sides in the Axis of Resistance and has a unparalleled role in helping Gaza," the top Iranian diplomat added. 

Yemen is a sovereign country and is a decision-maker and uses weapons in the way it sees fit, he further said.

The Yemeni armed forces fired a hypersonic missile into the heart of Tel Aviv on Sunday morning, during which a large number of Zionists fled to the shelter and some of them were injured as were rushing to safety.

