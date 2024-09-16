Yemen has homegrown military capabilities:: Iran FM

"Accusing Iran of sending weapons to Yemen is an insult to the Yemeni nation because Yemen has the necessary technology and is able to strengthen its military power, Araghchi said on Monday in an interview with Yemeni Al Masirah TV.

"Yemen is one of the important sides in the Axis of Resistance and has a unparalleled role in helping Gaza," the top Iranian diplomat added.

Yemen is a sovereign country and is a decision-maker and uses weapons in the way it sees fit, he further said.

The Yemeni armed forces fired a hypersonic missile into the heart of Tel Aviv on Sunday morning, during which a large number of Zionists fled to the shelter and some of them were injured as were rushing to safety.

MNA/6227211