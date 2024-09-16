Iran willing to interact with 8 Persian Gulf countries

Takht Ravanchi made the remarks in a joint meeting with the heads of the representatives of the Persian Gulf countries in Tehran on Sunday.

Referring to President Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Iraq, he stated that the 14th government attaches great importance to expanding relations with neighboring countries, especially those in the Persian Gulf region, and plans to further strengthen relations in all areas of interest.

He noted that the geographical proximity, bonds, and commonalities between the eight Persian Gulf countries provide a suitable ground for dialogue and consultation, and it is necessary for them to have continuous cooperation and coordination on issues of interest.

By enumerating some common issues between the Persian Gulf littoral states such as economic cooperation, transit, environment, shipping, combating drug trafficking, and coast guard, Takht Ravanchi stressed that all these countries have the same views on these issues, and therefore, need constructive dialogue and consultations.

SD/IRN85597558