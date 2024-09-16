Pezeshkian calls for unity, cohesion among Islamic Ummah

Referring to his recent trip to Iraq, President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote two Arabic and Kurdish notes on his X social media account that the goals pursued during the three-day trip to the friendly neighboring country of Iraq were unity, cohesion, and solidarity.

He added that 14 cooperation MoUs were signed between Iran and Iraq during this trip.

"Our primary priority is to reach a common language and vision in bilateral relations between the two countries," he stressed.

He noted that the meetings held in Iraq would lead to greater solidarity between the two neighboring countries.

"Our main goal is unity, cohesion, and consensus among Islamic Ummah," Pezeshkian noted.

