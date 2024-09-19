Unity to boost Muslims’ power, strength: President Pezeshkian

Emphasizing that the enemy sow seeds of discord and division among people, President Pezeshkian added that unity and amity increase the power and strength of Muslims to a great extent.

President Pezeshkian said that the Israeli regime committed the most heinous crimes against Palestinians because of disunity among Muslims and called for true and practical unity among Muslims.

“We should be able to expel those who have a greedy eye for Muslim lands with dignity and strength,” he emphasized.

The president went on to say that the enemy has fomented division and enmity among Muslims in the world, adding that unity and amity among Muslims is the last will of the Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

"Israelis destroy Muslims, kill women and children, old and young, and the sick, bomb hospitals and mosques, and we sit and watch, because we are not together, Israel dares to commit these crimes,"he furthur said.

The Iranian president cited the example of the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) along his few companions from the city of Mecca to Medina in the early days of Islam and the way he inculcated brotherhood among infighting tribes that were finally attracted toward Islam.

Peace and friendship with Muslims and allies and resistance against the tyranny and oppression of the arrogant are among the life-giving teachings of the Qur'an, he said referring to verses of the holy book and said, "Three values ​​in human society; namely dignity, justice and security, are common Islamic goals for sustainable development in the region."

The 38th International Islamic Unity Conference kicks off in Tehran with the participation of President Masoud Pezeshkian and more than a hundred Shia and Sunna scholars from across the world.

The 38th edition of the conference entitled "Islamic Cooperation to Achieve Common Values with an Emphasis on Palestine Issue" opened at the Islamic Conference Hall on Thursday morning September 19.

More than 150 elites, prayer leaders, intellectuals, and activists from across the world attend the 3-day conference.

In addition, about 32 special guests from the US, some European countries, Malaysia and Indonesia attended this year’s edition of the Islamic Unity Conference.

The major Islamic event is annually held by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought to convene and discuss the developments across the world of Islam through the attendance of Shia and Sunna scholars.

