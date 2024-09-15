G7 renews claims on Iran-Russia military cooperation

Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, deepening the military cooperation between the two countries, which are both under US sanctions, the G 7 statement claimed.

“Iran must immediately cease all support to Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and halt such transfers of ballistic missiles, UAVs (drones) and related technology, which constitute a direct threat to the Ukrainian people as well as European and international security more broadly,” the G7 ministers said in the statement, according to Reuters.

The US and its Western allies keep leveling accusations against Iran without providing any evidence that Tehran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles.

Iranian and Russian officials have repeatedly rejected the missiles transfer claim as baseless. Recently, Iran’s ambassador and Permanent Mission to the UN separately dismissed reports and said, “Iran’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged. Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict—which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations—to be inhumane.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also published a message on his X social network earlier and clarified, "Iran has NOT delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. Period."

SD/