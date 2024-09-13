  1. Politics
Sep 13, 2024

EU continues false claims on Iran missiles delivery to Russia

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) The European Union on Friday repeated the allegations of the alleged transfer of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia.

“This transfer is a direct threat to European security and represents a substantive material escalation from the provision of Iranian UAVs and ammunition, which Russia has used in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell claimed in a statement, according to Anadolu Agency.

He continued his claims, stating that Iranian ballistic missiles could now be used to cause further suffering and destruction in Ukraine.

The EU also plans new restrictive measures against Iran following this step, “including the designation of individuals and entities involved with Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs, and in this regard is considering restrictive measures in Iran’s aviation sector as well,” the statement read.

Tehran and Moscow have rejected the weapons transfers, with Iran calling new Western sanctions in this regard “economic terrorism.”

