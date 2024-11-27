FM spokesman condemns unfounded G7’s anti-Iran accusations

What is stated in this statement is a reflection of the illegal, unjust, unilateral, discriminatory, and coercive approaches of Group of 7 (G7), especially some of its members, which have caused irreparable damages to the international peace and security, he said, adding, “A clear example of effects of this irresponsible approach has been the all-out support of some members of G7 for genocide and warmongering of the occupying regime of Israel in Gaza and Lebanon."

It is a matter of regret to say that the influential members of G7 have severely discredited the principle of rule of law in international relations with their double-standard and selective behavior towards various international issues, Iranian diplomat emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman strongly rejected the baseless and repeated claims in the statement about shipment of weapons to Russia, creating tension in the region, and the human rights situation in Iran, emphasizing that Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its inherent right to self-defense which is a principle emphasized in the United Nations Charter and the international law, reserves the right to respond to the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Unfortunately, the G7, by adopting an irresponsible, immoral policy that is contrary to the rules of international law and detrimental to regional peace and security, and by completely ignoring the crimes of the Zionist regime in the region, has reversed the roles of the criminal and the victim, he underlined.

With its thorough knowledge towards its responsibilities in regional security and stability, Islamic Republic of Iran spares no effort in this regard, Baghaei added.

Iran “categorically rejects” any allegations suggesting its involvement in the sale, export, or transfer of arms in violation of its international commitments to Russia as “misleading, completely unfounded.”

Tehran has also repeatedly dismissed Western allegations of its involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

