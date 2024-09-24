Diplomatic solution best way to resolve Iran nuclear issue

Following the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly, the following statement was made by Chair Antonio Tajani, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy in his capacity as Chair of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting which was published on the UK Government website.

In today’s meeting in New York, in the wake of the Summit of the Future, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the High Representative of the European Union repeated their false claims regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

They reiterated their determination that Iran must never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon and that the G7 will continue working together, and with other international partners, to address Iran’s nuclear escalation. They said that a diplomatic solution remains the best way to resolve this issue.

As the IAEA remains unable to verify that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful, according to their baseless claims, they urged Iran to cease and reverse nuclear activities that have no credible civilian justification and to cooperate with the IAEA without further delay.

Reffering to their allegations against Tehran that it has supplied its ballistic missiles to Russia, G7 members also condemned in the strongest possible terms Iran's alleged export and Russia’s procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles. They claimed that Russia has used Iranian weaponry such as UAVs to kill Ukrainian civilians and strike their critical infrastructure.

They reiterated that Iran must immediately cease all support to Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and halt such transfers of ballistic missiles, UAVs, and related technology, which constitute a direct threat to the Ukrainian people as well as European and international security more broadly.

