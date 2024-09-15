Iran ready for dignified talks with Europe: FM Araghchi

Speaking in an interview to detail the achievements made by President Masoud Pezeshkian and his accompanying during their recent visit to neighboring Iraq, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian foreign minister, said that the trip was really fruitful.

Araghchi said that the fact that Pezeshkian's ability to speak Kurdish secured the trust of Iraqi Kurdish authorities, adding that "Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are great potential for Iran to expand commercial and economic relations with."

He went on to talk about sanctions removal talks between Iran and the parties to the nuclear deal known as the JCPOA and said that Tehran is ready for resumption of the dignified talks with European countries.

"A suitable basis for negotiations must be created. It is true that some parts of JCPOA are no longer useful for us and some parts are obsolete, but I believe it is a framework that can lead to an agreement," he said.

"We look at the past, we learn from the past, but we don't stop at the past," the minister further said about the Iran and big powers talks.

He also said expressing readiness for resuming talks does not mean that Iran is in dire need of lifting sanctions by the West in violation of its rights. "We are ready to resume honorable dialogues with Europe through honorable means," he said.

KI/6226228