Pezeshkian forwards orders for development plan of Makran

Speaking in a meeting of the cabinet to discuss the development plans for the coastal regions, President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the necessity of making basic reforms in all the plans presented for the development of Makran coastal region in south and southeast of the country, the president presented 4 important and urgent strategies and orders to lay the necessary ground for the development of the region.

"Strengthening the local economies of the region", "providing the necessary infrastructure in the field of energy by relying on renewable energies", "accelerating the completion of transportation corridors in the region with the cooperation of international partners" and "attracting and concentrating domestic and foreign investment in Makran" were the four orders and strategies proposed by President Pezeshkian as an important and urgent solution and proposal to speed up laying the necessary ground for the development of Makran.

The president stressed that it is necessary that the designers and planners of Makran development plan use the potential of internationally recognized experts in designing the Makran Development Plan.

MNA