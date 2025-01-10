  1. Iran
Jan 10, 2025, 11:09 AM

Pezeshkian visits Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday visited various parts of the first phase of Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar and was briefed on details of the port's activities and development plans.

President Pezeshkian arrived at Chabahar Konarak Airport in the southern part of Sistan and Baluchestan province on Thursday afternoon for a two-day visit marking his third provincial trip.

Upon his arrival at Konarak Airport, the president stated, “We have come here to closely familiarize ourselves with the issues, facilities, and work processes. Our goal is to eradicate poverty, deprivation, injustice, and discrimination in the country.”

Pezeshkian further emphasized, “Sistan and Baluchestan province is where we should have started. We are committed to putting the country on the path toward growth and development.”

The president and his entourage have several scheduled activities in Chabahar, including attending and speaking to the local community, participating in a meeting of the school construction movement, discussing investment opportunities in Sistan and Baluchestan, and touring the coastal corridor of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway.

With the help of various departments of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, including Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), this port currently carries out regular operations in the fields of importing, exporting goods, and transshipment, as well as related logistics services.

The feasibility studies for the construction of second phase of this strategic port have been completed, construction operation of which will start as of the first month of the next Iranian calendar year (to start March 21, 2025), the PMO noted.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

