Pres. stresses full implementation of Iran-Iraq agreements

Speaking alongside the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani in Baghdad on Wednesday afternoon, President Pezeshkian stressed that "We need the bilateral agreements to be fully implemented in order to defeat the terrorists and establish security."

"The agreements that have been signed by both sides have yielded valuable achievements. In Iran, we are ready to expand them," he added.

He called for Islamic unity and said that, "I believe that Islamic countries are like brothers in relation with each other."

'We are committed to the agreements we have signed and we will seriously pursue their implementation when we return to Tehran," the Iranian president said, stressing that "If there is the slightest problem in the implementation of these agreements, I will contact my brother Mr. Sudani directly."

"We want an independent, sovereign and secured Iraq, and we emphasize creating an atmosphere of peace, brotherhood, intimacy and prosperity in it," he further underscored.

"Special committees will be formed to implement the agreements signed between the two countries," he also noted.

The Iraqi prime minister, for his part, "We signed 14 memorandums and understandings (MoUs). These documents will be a road map for the development of relations between the two countries."

"I must thank the Iranian brothers for participating in the gas partnership agreement between Turkmenistan and Iraq," Al Sudani elsewhere said.

"There should not be any armed or intimidating action against Iran, especially from the side of the territory of Iraq," he added.

The Iraqi premier further said that in the earlier today meeting with Pezeshkian, they had emphasized bilateral measures and cooperation in security levels, especially in border areas and preventing smuggling.

