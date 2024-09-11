  1. Politics
Sep 11, 2024, 2:06 PM

Pres. Pezeshkian to Kurdish media:

Iran to strengthen its relations with Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran to strengthen its relations with Iraqi Kurdistan

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has told local Iraqi Kurdish media that he will visit the Kurdish region in northern Iraq, adding that his government will try to bolster ties between the Region.

Speaking to local Kurdish Rudaw after arriving in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on a state visit on Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, President Pezeshkian said in Kurdish language that he will visit the Kurdistan Region later as part of his visit to Iraq.

"God willing, we will travel to the Kurdistan Region and consult there. Our plan includes a trip to the Kurdistan Region," he told the Kurdish media outlet.

"Relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region are currently good, and with God's help, we are trying to strengthen them," the Iranian president said.

"On this trip, we will discuss all security, economic, political, scientific, cultural etc.," he further said.

KI

News ID 221060

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News