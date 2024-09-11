Iran to strengthen its relations with Iraqi Kurdistan

Speaking to local Kurdish Rudaw after arriving in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on a state visit on Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, President Pezeshkian said in Kurdish language that he will visit the Kurdistan Region later as part of his visit to Iraq.

"God willing, we will travel to the Kurdistan Region and consult there. Our plan includes a trip to the Kurdistan Region," he told the Kurdish media outlet.

"Relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region are currently good, and with God's help, we are trying to strengthen them," the Iranian president said.

"On this trip, we will discuss all security, economic, political, scientific, cultural etc.," he further said.

KI