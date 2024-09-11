Promoting regional peace main goal of Pezeshkian's Iraq visit

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Ali Akbar Velayati said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's first foreign trip to Iraq has special significance for the expansion of strategic relations between the two neighbors.

The visit also has a profound effect on the political future of relations between Iran and Iraq and on regional peace and stability, he added.

Velayati also pointed to the futility of Western attempts to foment tensions between Tehran and Baghdad, saying the two nations have strengthened unity.

“Iran and Iraq are the main pillars of the resistance front and the fight against Israel and the arrogant forces, as they have both stood against the US,” he stated.

The adviser stated that Iraqi people will throw the US out of their country in the same way that Iranians did it.

Pezeshkian arrived in Iraq on Wednesday in his first official foreign trip after taking office.

During his three-day stay in Iraq, the Iranian president is going to hold meetings with senior officials of the neighboring country and sign a series of agreements, including one on security cooperation.

