Muslims' unity key to uproot Zionist terrorism: Pezeshkian

"Unity among Islamic countries will be the key for uprooting Zionist terrorism," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad on Wednesday.

"We want to move towards removing the borders of Islamic countries, similar to the experience of the European Union," Pezeshkian said.

The president of Iraq also welcomed the formation of agreements and the signing of more cooperation documents between the two countries.

Rashid, also, condemned the violation of Iran's territorial sovereignty and the assassination of Haniyeh and the killing of the people of Gaza and Palestine.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Iraq on Wednesday morning to hold talks with the authorities of the neighboring Arab country.

Before departing for Iraq this morning, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian explained the agenda of his visit to the neighboring country

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Iraq on Wednesday morning and was welcomed by the Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold high-profile meeting with Iraqi statesmen and politicians including all Shiite, Sunni, Kurdish and ethnic and religious minorities.

