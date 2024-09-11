Iran's Pezeshkian meets top Iraqi judicial official

Pezeshkian held a meeting with Faeq Zaidan later in the day, following meetings with other top Iraqi officials including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and President Abdul Latif Rashid.

Pezeshkian is visiting Baghdad as his first official visit outside the country and at the official invitation of the Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

The president is also scheduled to go to Erbil, the Kurdistan Region capital at the official invitation of the Region's head Nechirvan Barzani and hold talks with the Kurdish authorities there. He is further planned to visit another major Kurdish city Sulaymaniyeh in the north of Iraq.

