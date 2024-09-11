Pres. Pezeshkian delivers Leader’s message to Iraqi PM

In this message, Leader of the Islamic Revolution thanked the Iraqi nation and government for their unflinching and nonstop efforts in welcoming pilgrims during Arbaeen rituals.

The full text of Leader of the Islamic Revolution is as follows,

What you, dear Iraqi brothers, did with the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (PBUH) in welcoming them (pilgrims) at mawkibs during this year's Arbaeen ceremonies is unique of its kind and unparalleled in the contemporary world of today. Therefore, providing security for tens of millions of people and ensuring their health is a great and important mission in today's insecure world.

I seize this opportunity to express my special thanks to all the noble and great nation of Iraq and government officials of the country who provided security and taciturnity for all pilgrims during Arbaeen ceremonies especially, honorable Iraqi scholars and Marja.

You have shown Islamic dignity in welcoming Arbaeen pilgrims with your excellent behavior and deeds.

MNA