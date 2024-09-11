Iraqi PM presents Pezeshkian with a wooden tablet

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani presented Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian with a wooden tablet inscribed with a quote from the first Shia Imam, Ali Ibn Abi Talib: "People are of two kinds: either your brother in faith or your equals in humanity."

Heading a high-ranking eco-political delegation, Pezeshkian arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to start his first foreign visit after taking office in August.

Upon arrival in Baghdad on Wednesday, he was welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq.

