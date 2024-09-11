  1. Culture
Iraqi PM presents Pezeshkian with a wooden tablet

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani presented wooden tablet to the visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Baghdad on Wednesday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani presented Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian with a wooden tablet inscribed with a quote from the first Shia Imam, Ali Ibn Abi Talib: "People are of two kinds: either your brother in faith or your equals in humanity."

Heading a high-ranking eco-political delegation, Pezeshkian arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to start his first foreign visit after taking office in August.

Upon arrival in Baghdad on Wednesday, he was welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq.

