Iraq PM issues statement on agenda of meeting with Pezeshkian

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, in an official statement, announced the main topic of discussion with visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation is concentrated on the regional issues, latest developments in Gaza, promoting bilateral cooperation in the economic, security and trade fields and also participating in some of the development sectors.

During these high-profile talks, a number of cooperation documents were inked between the two countries in the fields of tax cooperation, agriculture, natural resources, communication, social support, sports and youth affairs, education, tourism, cultural and artistic exchange, and also cooperation in the field of historical works, the statement added.

According to the statement released by Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, part of these cooperation documents will be focused on cooperating in the field of training specialized manpower, strengthening and promoting skilled labor forces and also cooperating between chambers of commerce of the two countries.

President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold high-profile meeting with Iraqi statesmen and politicians including all Shiite, Sunni, Kurdish and ethnic and religious minorities.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Iraq on Wednesday morning to hold talks with the officials of the neighboring Arab country.

Stating that this trip is in line with the development of interactions with neighboring countries, based on the policies announced by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Pezeshkian underlined that several agreements would be signed between Tehran and Baghdad during his visit to the Arab state.

He further cited that he would also visit the cities of Basra, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah of Iraq.

MA/Alalam