BRICS meeting opportunity to sign Iran-Russia coop. agreement

The Russian Foreign Ministry assessed the meeting of the leaders of the BRICS member countries as a good opportunity to sign an agreement on comprehensive cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

This issue depends on the internal actions of the two countries, it said.

It added that there is no political obstacle against the signing of a comprehensive cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Russia in October to attend the BRICS summit and hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, where he plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Russian media earlier this month.

"I believe he will participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan. We are currently preparing for this visit so that it will be useful and successful for our bilateral relations," the ambassador said.

"As far as bilateral relations are concerned, a meeting with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin is planned, as well as bilateral meetings with other leaders and with the Iranian community, and a speech at the summit," he added.

Russia assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2024, and it will continue until the end of the year with more than 200 events on a wide range of topics. The main event of the presidency will be the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024. Iran joined the BRICS on January 1, 2024.

MP/6220403