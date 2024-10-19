Pezeshkian to travel to Russia on Tuesday

In addition to his speech at the main BRICS summit, Pezeshkian will have bilateral meetings with some of the officials of other countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The summit, which will be chaired by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, will bring together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to discuss pressing global issues and cooperation among the BRICS nations.

The theme of this year's summit, "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," is expected to focus on bolstering international cooperation and addressing challenges in global governance.

SD/IRN