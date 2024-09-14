The US will lose its psychological war: Iranian ambassador

He spoke to RT on Saturday, a day after the US slapped new sanctions on the news channel. The US State Department has claimed RT funds “proxies” engaged in “covert influence activity” in Africa, Germany, France, and Argentina, among other places. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also claimed that RT is functioning as a de facto arm of Russia’s intelligence services.

Jalali said the US is not new to waging “psychological wars.”

“The Americans have two methods. One of them is the psychological method, which is accusation. They try to accuse the media, countries, organizations, and groups, that don’t work in Washington’s interests. They try to break their dignity.”

The second part, he continued, is imposing sanctions. “We, the Iranians have been familiar with these methods for 45 years, and know that the Americans accuse with lies,” he added.

The US has had sanctions on Iran since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, with its blacklist now including around 5,000 Iranian individuals and entities. These sanctions are surpassed only by those imposed on Russia. The US, UK, Germany, and France announced a fresh round of restrictions against Iran last week, after accusing Tehran of sending ballistic missiles to help Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. Iran has denied providing Russia with weapons.

Jalali also rebuked Washington for trying to put blame on Russian media for meddling in the 2024 US presidential election cycle.

“The point of the media presence is to clarify events, so it’s laughable to say that a media has interfered in an issue. It’s obvious that you should report the facts about the elections, any country’s situations and any society.”

“The Americans are trying to defame everyone – the media, countries and groups that don’t stand for their interests. But today everyone knows this trick by the Americans. They will not be successful,” Jalali concluded.

MNA