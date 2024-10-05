Iran-Russia comprehensive coop. treaty ready for signing

"This document is now ready to be signed. We have several options for this, of course. The first one is to hold the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan," the diplomat said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"We talked to Russian friends about this issue, and they told us that, if possible, [we could] to sign it at another time as part of a bilateral visit. It would [give us an opportunity] to hold the signing ceremony in a more solemn manner to maintain, so to speak, the prestige of this treaty."

The diplomat said the agreement has already been reviewed and confirmed by various agencies, including the foreign ministries of Russia and Iran. According to the Iranian ambassador, the document was pre-approved by the presidents of both countries.

On September 30, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin paid an official visit to Iran. During talks with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, he noted Russia's interest in bringing cooperation with the country to a higher level. The first vice president said that cooperation with Russia is one of the priorities of Iranian foreign policy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian at the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan in October, where they could sign a bilateral agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership.

MP/