Iran, Saudi Arabia draw at 2024 Asian Youth Handball C'ship

Iran's youth handball team will face host Jordan on Wednesday in their last game.

Previously, they were defeated by South Korea 30-22 in the tournament.

The 2024 Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship is the 10th edition of the championship and will take place from September 3 to 14 in Amman, Jordan, under the auspices of the Asian Handball Federation.

This championship serves as the qualification tournament for the 2025 IHF Men's U19 Handball World Championship.

The top five teams from the championship will directly qualify for the Youth World Championship, which will be held in Slovenia.

