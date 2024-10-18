Iran learn fate in 2024 Asian Women’s Handball Championship

South Korea, Kazakhstan, China and Singapore are drawn in Group A, according to Tehran Times.

South Korea, Kazakhstan, China and Singapore are drawn in Group A.

The 20th Asian Women’s Handball Championship is scheduled to take place from Dec. 1 to 12, 2024, in New Delhi, India.

The championship will serve as a qualifying event for the 27th IHF Women’s Handball World Championship, which will be held in Germany and the Netherlands in December 2025.

The top four teams from this competition will secure qualification spots for the World Championship.

Japan and the Republic of Korea are the only teams to have participated in all nineteen previous editions of the championship.

