Jul 22, 2024, 11:00 AM

Iran fall short against Japan in Asian Junior Handball C’ship

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Iran's national junior handball team lost to Japan 31-29 in the quarterfinals of the 18th Asian Men's Junior Handball Championship.

In previous matches of the tournament, Iran defeated China 30-26 and Kuwait 25-23 in Group B, advancing to the quarterfinals.

In the first quarterfinal match, Iran emerged victorious against Oman with a score of 32-19 but was defeated by Saudi Arabia 14-13 in the second match.

Consequently, by accepting defeat against Japan, Iran missed the spot for the 25th IHF Men’s Junior (U-21) Handball World Championship in Poland, which is scheduled for June and July 2025.

The 18th Asian Men’s Junior (U21) Handball Championship will run until July 27 in Amman, Jordan.

