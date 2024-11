Team Melli, who have traveled to Najaf for their training camp, had defeated Iraq 24-23 in its first match.

The Iran handball team is headed by Spanish coach Rafael Guijosa Castillo.

Guijosa, 55, experiences his second stint in the Iran national team. He helped Team Melli win a bronze medal in the Asian championship in Bahrain in 2014.

