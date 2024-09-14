Bahrain down Iran in 2024 Asian Men's Youth Handball C’ship

Iran failed to advance to the 2025 IHF Men's U19 Handball World Championship after losing to Bahrain.

In the tournament, Iran defeated China, drew against Chinese Taipei, and lost to Kuwait.

In the second stage, Iran's national handball team defeated Jordan, drew against Saudi Arabia, and lost to South Korea.

The 2024 Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship took place from September 3 to 14 in Amman, Jordan under the supervision of the Asian Handball Federation.

This was the third time in history that the championship was organized by the Jordan Handball Federation. Additionally, it served as the qualification tournament for the 2025 IHF Men's U19 Handball World Championship.

The top five teams from the championship will directly qualify for the Youth World Championship to be held in Slovenia.

