Guijosa, 55, experiences his second stint in the Iran national team. He helped Team Melli win a bronze medal in the Asian championship in 2014 in Bahrain.

As a player, he won bronze medals both in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney with Spain.

Guijosa was voted World Player of the Year in 1999 by the International Handball Federation.

He replaced Montenegrin coach Veselin Vujovic in the national team.

AMK/TT