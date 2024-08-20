  1. Sports
Iran learns fate at 2024 Asian Youth Handball C’ship

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – The draw for the 10th Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship took place at the Jordan Handball Federation headquarters, located at Princess Sumaya Hall, Amman, Jordan.

The draw ceremony was attended by Asian Handball Federation (AHF) Technical Director Jasem Mohammed Al-Theyab (Kuwait), Jordan Handball Federation President Prof. Dr. Taiysir Mansi, AHF Assistant Technical Director Abdullah Jasem Al-Theyab, and representatives of the participating teams.

The 13 teams were divided into four groups.

Host nation Jordan exercised their right to select their group, opting for Group B.

Draw results:

Group A: Republic of Korea, Bahrain, Iraq

Group B: Jordan, Japan, India

Group C: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates

Group D: Iran, Kuwait, Chinese Taipei, China

The 10th Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship is scheduled to take place from September 3 to 14, 2024, at the Princess Sumaya Hall in Amman.

