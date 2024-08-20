Iran learns fate at 2024 Asian Youth Handball C’ship

The draw ceremony was attended by Asian Handball Federation (AHF) Technical Director Jasem Mohammed Al-Theyab (Kuwait), Jordan Handball Federation President Prof. Dr. Taiysir Mansi, AHF Assistant Technical Director Abdullah Jasem Al-Theyab, and representatives of the participating teams.

The 13 teams were divided into four groups.

Host nation Jordan exercised their right to select their group, opting for Group B.

Draw results:

Group A: Republic of Korea, Bahrain, Iraq

Group B: Jordan, Japan, India

Group C: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates

Group D: Iran, Kuwait, Chinese Taipei, China

The 10th Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship is scheduled to take place from September 3 to 14, 2024, at the Princess Sumaya Hall in Amman.

