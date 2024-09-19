Zionist regime reveals new proposal on Gaza ceasefire

In this proposed agreement, it is stated that all the prisoners should be released at one stage along with exit of Yahya al-Sinwar the head of the political office of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and others from the Gaza Strip through a safe border crossing.

The Zionist regime has also proposed an end to the Gaza war and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The report added that this new plan may be presented by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

The Hamas movement has not yet showed its reaction to this proposal, but it has repeatedly stated that it does not see any reason to accept new proposals, rather, it has given its opinions regarding the previous proposals.

