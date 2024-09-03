Israeli gunshot kills Palestinian child, injures father in WB

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing Palestinian medical and local sources, reported that the 17-year-old Mohammad Kanaan was killed on Tuesday after being shot in the head by Israeli snipers in the Tulkarem refugee camp. His father was struck by live rounds in the waist.

According to PressTV, they were both transferred to Martyr Dr. Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm.

Israeli forces also stormed Ezbet al-Jarad neighborhood, east of Tulkarm city, and broke into a house there amid firing multiple sound bombs.

They violently ransacked the building before interrogating the residents.

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians have suffered respiratory problems due to inhalation of tear gas fired by Israeli forces during raids on Sa'ir town, located 8 kilometers (5 miles) northeast of al-Khalil, and al-Fawwar refugee camp.

Israeli forces also set up more checkpoints at entrances to al-Khalil City and nearby areas, closed main and side roads with barriers, concrete blocks and mounds of dirt and rocks.

Since Israel unleashed a war on the besieged Gaza Strip in early October 2023, casualties have been rising in the West Bank as a result of intensified near-daily Israeli raids into villages and cities in the occupied territories.

According to Palestinian health officials, at least 683 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the outbreak of the war on Gaza.

At least 40,786 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have also been killed in the Israeli genocidal war against the Gaza Strip during the past 11 months.

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has condemned Israel’s ongoing military offensives in the West Bank, describing them as part of a larger strategy to usurp Palestinian lands after forcibly evicting residents.

The ongoing military offensives by Israeli forces in the West Bank, which are currently concentrated in the city of Jenin, are a continuation of the war crimes committed by Israel throughout the Gaza Strip as well as the West Bank, the group said in a statement on August 30.

It added that these military actions are part of a plan to “grab more West Bank lands and expel its inhabitants.”

