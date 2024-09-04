Iran spox reacts to Israeli martyring of a Palestinian actor

In a message on his X account, Kan’ani wrote, “The scope of the Zionist regime’s crimes has encompassed all classes of people in Palestine, and the criminal gang governing Tel Aviv feeds on human blood like a monster and every day, the regime commits new bloody massacres in the occupied territories.”

In the latest crime committed by the Zionist regime’s forces, Rashad Abu Sakhila, a popular Palestinian actor who was known as a hero in the TV series "The First of Freemen" and "Bawaba Al-Samaa", was martyred after the bombing of a school in the Jabalia camp in Gaza, he continued.

His blood along with the blood of more than 40,000 Palestinian martyrs in the Gaza Strip clearly shows the oppression of the Palestinian nation, the hypocrisy and double standard of the Zionist occupiers, and the lies of those who claim to be defenders of the human rights, the Iranian spokesman

Rashad Abu Sakhila, the young Palestinian artist and lead actor in the acclaimed series ‘The Fist of the Freemen’, has been martyred in an Israel's airstrike that targeted the shelter center at Al-Fakhoora School on Monday, September 2,

