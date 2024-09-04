"Supporting Israel is betting on losing horse": FM Spox

Regarding the continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime and its current situation led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani wrote on his X social media that after 11 months of all-out and insane war against the Gaza Strip and the brutal killing of more than 41,000 Palestinian citizens, the differences between the Zionist leaders, the resignations of political, military and security officials and public protests and strikes against the regime have increased at an unprecedented pace.

He added that the growing division in the Zionist society and institutions could clearly be seen by the world.

The Iranian spokesman further pointed out that some Zionist leaders and experts openly talk about the danger and process of the collapse of "Israel".

He stressed that the terrorist Tel Aviv regime led by the gangsters is in a state of anxiety and has faced a strategic impasse. He added that the Zionist leader will accelerate the internal and international decline of the regime.

Kan'ani emphasized that the sound of cracking the bones of Zionism could be heard louder, saying that supporting Israel to continue the crimes against Palestiniansnot only brings liability but also it is betting on a losing horse.

