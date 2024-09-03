UK suspends some arms exports to Israel amid Gaza war

Foreign Secretary David Lammy told parliament on Monday that the partial ban covers items “which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza” against Hamas but did not include parts for F-35 fighter jets, Al Jazeera reported.

He said the decision to suspend the licenses did not amount to a blanket ban or an arms embargo, adding that the UK continues to support what he called "Israel’s right to self-defense".

Soon after the Labour Party won the general election in July, Lammy said he would update a review on arms sales to Britain’s ally Israel to ensure they complied with international law.

“It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons) today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Lammy said.

In response, Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said in a statement that Israel was “disappointed by a series of decisions” made by the British government, including the decision regarding defense exports.

Katz said the move “sends a very problematic message” to the Palestinian group Hamas and Iran.

Hassan Barari, an international affairs professor at Qatar University, said the UK’s decision is “very important” since it has supported Israel’s "right to defend itself" since October 7.

“But there is a deception here because there is a huge difference between a right to defend yourself and the genocide that Israel has been doing, so we haven’t heard from the British government a critique or criticism of what the Israeli government is doing in Gaza. But, anyway, I think it’s a good step,” Barari told Al Jazeera.

Barari said this action is important because it serves as a “reminder to everyone, the international community, there is a need to do something to tell the Israelis they cannot continue the war unchecked in this way”.

British exports amount to less than 1 percent of the total arms Israel receives.

Among the items that will come under the suspension will be components for military aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters and drones.

Unlike the United States, Britain’s government does not give arms directly to Israel but rather issues licenses for companies to sell weapons with input from lawyers on whether they comply with international law.

But Samuel Perlo-Freeman of the Campaign Against Arms Trade told Al Jazeera the UK’s move was “a cautiously welcome step” which was “not good enough”.

“The government has acknowledged for the first time that Israel is not complying with international law and made some moves in direction of acting upon that,” he said from Dundee in Scotland.

He added that there was “one huge, huge loophole” in the UK’s move: that components for the F-35 fighter jets can still be supplied to Israel.

“We had confirmation just today from a Danish NGO Danwatch which got confirmation from the Israeli military that an F-35 was used to drop 3,000-pound bombs on al-Mawasi, a so-called safe zone, on July 19. So saying that you’re going to stop arms that might be used in Gaza except for the F-35 is a bit like saying you’re going vegetarian except for bacon.”

SD/