Iran criticizes UK's double standard on terrorism: Embassy

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London published a message on X, stating that the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization, a group that has long been recognized as terrorists by the international community assassinated the President and Prime Minister of Iran on August 29, 1981.

This message pointed out that although the nature of this terrorist group has not been changed, their names were removed from the list of terrorist organizations to put pressure on Iran.

Some members of the British Parliament host the leader of this group every year, and some of the notorious right-wing newspapers in the UK provide them with a platform, the message added.

Referring to the double standard of the British authorities, the Iranian embassy in London clarified: that terrorism is tolerable when it targets Iranians, but it is condemned when it happens elsewhere.

