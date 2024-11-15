Turkish parl. speaker urges suspending Israeli UN membership

During a press conference on Friday, Kurtulmuş stated that the Gaza Strip is currently experiencing a horrific massacre and genocide, unlike anything history has seen, a situation that has persisted for nearly 13 months, according to Turkish media outlets.

He expressed concern that, regardless of international decisions or actions, the Israeli cabinet, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his affiliated groups will continue their course without regard for those decisions.

Kurtulmuş further remarked that just as the Republic of South Africa's membership in the United Nations was suspended due to its apartheid regime and violent actions that violated UN resolutions, it is time to suspend Israel's membership for committing the most heinous crimes against humanity.

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament has called for the suspension of the Zionist regime's membership until the United Nations' resolutions regarding the cessation of its crimes are implemented, emphasizing the importance of exerting international pressure to ensure that Tel Aviv adheres to these resolutions.

Stressing that the Israeli regime does not understand the language of international reactions, he stated, "Now is the time to stop this regime through sanctions and effective political pressure."

He also emphasized the need for Israel's isolation and increased pressure on the regime in international forums.

Referencing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s comments on the necessity of implementing an arms embargo against the Israeli regime, Kurtulmuş highlighted that there is a strong conviction regarding the need to accelerate and expand international sanctions against the Israeli regime.

He stated that the call to suspend Israel's membership in the United Nations is both appropriate and timely, emphasizing that it may also be too late.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MA/IRN