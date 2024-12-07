Iran raps UK foreign secretary’s deceptive, divisive remarks

Addressing a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Lammy said the world was "living in dangerous times”, but then pointed the finger at Iran for the tremendous aggression that West Asia is going through.

“Whilst we confess the British foreign secretary’s remarks that the world is currently in a fairly dangerous period and is plagued with wars, the question is which actors have a fundamental role in the creation of this situation,” Director General of the Western Europe Department at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Majid Nili Ahmadabadi stated late Friday, according to Press TV.

"Without a doubt, Britain, with its long history of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and illegal interference in the West Asian region, especially through arming and financing the only occupation and apartheid regime in the world, is at the top of the list of those accused of insecurity and instability in the world," he added.

Nili Ahmadabadi categorically refuted Lammy’s accusation of Iran’s involvement in the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, urging Britain to stop shifting blame onto others for the existing crises in Europe.

He said the current problems in Europe are the result of the "arrogant and expansionist policies of Britain and some of its allies" toward other countries, advising British authorities to adopt a "realistic approach and play a constructive and helpful role in international developments".

He also dismissed the British foreign secretary’s claims about Iran’s civilian nuclear program and its missile capabilities, labeling them as baseless and interventionist.

The Iranian diplomat asserted that repetition of such unsubstantiated claims will not give them credibility.

MNA/