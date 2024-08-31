18 killed, injured in gas explosion in Yemen

The loud blast, originating from a gas station, sent shockwaves through the densely populated district of Mansourah in Aden, causing panic among the residents, according to the witnesses.

Citizens at the scene reported seeing flames engulf the gas station just moments before the explosion. An intense flash of light briefly illuminated the night sky, visible across much of the city.

While the exact number of casualties remains uncertain, reports from local media indicate that 5 have been killed and 13 injured.