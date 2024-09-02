Blast reported in " Darul Aman" in Kabul

"Details will be shared later," spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee told Reuters over the phone, adding that the blast occurred in the southwestern area of Darul Aman.

The explosion reported in front of "Lavi Sarnawali" (headquarters of Public Prosecutor of Afghanistan) on the Chār Qala road leading to Darul Aman.

No information and news about the number of casualties and wounded in this incident has so far been published.

Darul Aman is a region in Afghanistan located in the southwest of Kabul city.

MA/PR