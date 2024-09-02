  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Sep 2, 2024, 5:40 PM

Blast reported in " Darul Aman" in Kabul

Blast reported in " Darul Aman" in Kabul

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – An explosion reported on Monday in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the country's Interior Ministry spokesman said.

"Details will be shared later," spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee told Reuters over the phone, adding that the blast occurred in the southwestern area of Darul Aman.

The explosion reported in front of "Lavi Sarnawali" (headquarters of Public Prosecutor of Afghanistan) on the Chār Qala road leading to Darul Aman.

No information and news about the number of casualties and wounded in this incident has so far been published.

Darul Aman is a region in Afghanistan located in the southwest of Kabul city.

MA/PR

News ID 220584
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News