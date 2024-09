“This afternoon, a person wearing explosives on his body detonated,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran posted on X on Monday.

“Unfortunately six civilians, including a woman, were killed and 13 others were injured,” he added.

Zadran said the attack took place in the Qala-e-Bakhtiar area of southern Kabul, adding that an investigation is underway.

No group has claimed responsibility so far.

