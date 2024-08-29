17,000 martyrs outcome of west-baked shameless MKO terrorism

In a post on his X account, Nasser Kan’ani wrote, “8th of Shahrivar (August 29) coincides with the martyrdom anniversary of martyrs Rajaee and Bahonar the then president and prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran who were assassinated by MKO terrorist group as backed by the West and this day is named after the "Day of Fighting Terrorism", which is reminder of bitter and unforgettable reality in the memory of the noble nation of Iran."

The movement of Mujahedeen-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), which came to being from the enemy's plot first resorted to the malacious assassinations of the people, organized assassinations of the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the ringleaders of the terrorist group fled to France and with the material and spiritual support of some Western governments, as false advocates of the human rights, they continued their criminal acts against the Islamic Republic, government officials and people of the country, he emphasized.

In the continuation of their disgraceful life, they, MKO terrorist group, took refuge and resorted to ex-Iraqi deposed dictator Saddam Hussein and entered into a cowardly war against Iranian people along with Baath regime of Iraq.

Commemorating the Government Week, Kan’ani noted, “We salute the name and memory of martyrs Shahid Rajaei and Shahid Bahonar and also martyrs of the Islamic Revolution who dedicated their lives for safeguarding the values of the Islamic Revolution.”

MA/6210374