South Korean lawmakers call for President Yoon’s resignation

Protesters gathered at Gwanghwamun Square and outside the national assembly, holding placards with messages such as “Restore Democracy” and “Investigate his act of rebellion immediately”.

Lawmakers from the opposition also joined the rallies, amplifying demands for Mr Yoon to step down. They also called for his impeachment, and opposition parties are pushing a bill to suspend him.

Mr Yoon had declared martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate “anti-state” forces as he struggles against an opposition that controls the country’s parliament and that he accuses of sympathising with communist North Korea.

Less than three hours later, parliament voted to lift the declaration, with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declaring that the martial law was “invalid” and that lawmakers “will protect democracy with the people”.

The president’s surprising move harkened back to an era of authoritarian leaders that the country has not seen since the 1980s, and it was immediately denounced by the opposition and the leader of Mr Yoon’s own party.

