Gharibabadi raps ex-UN rapporteur for appearing with MKO head

In reaction to Rehman's attendance and remarks at a meeting of the MKO notorious terrorist group in Paris, which had severe damaging impacts on the credibility and standing of the United Nations human rights mechanisms, Gharibabadi penned a letter to the President of the Human Rights Council, Omar Zniber, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, criticizing the former Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran for his participation in such events.

According to the announcement of this terrorist organization which is responsible for the deaths of 17,000 innocent Iranian citizens and officials, the meeting coincided with the supposed final anti-Iran report of Javaid Rehman as the United Nations Special Rapporteur.

Gharibabadi emphasized that Rehman's report was an allegation full of lies and baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran to satisfy the demands of the MKO terrorist group and to pay tribute to their financial support at the end of his tenure as a special rapporteur.

He emphasized that the Human Rights Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in its letter dated July 10, 2024, provided a comprehensive response to the accusation and cautioned that compiling such unlawful and mission-exceeding reports by a United Nations expert, purportedly to aid a terrorist organization, could undermine the credibility of international human rights bodies and the United Nations framework.

Gharibabadi also pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently and through various reports alerted all United Nations human rights officials and Human Rights Council member states to Javaid Rehman’s apparent association with the MKO terrorist group. Regrettably, despite numerous controversies, these objections and criticisms have gone unheeded.

The publication of memorial photos showing Javaid Rehman with the leader of an armed terrorist group has called into question the credibility and impartiality of his numerous reports against the Islamic Republic of Iran during his tenure at the United Nations, he underlined.

Gharibabadi emphasized that the alignment, complicity, and receiving data and information from dissident groups and individuals, especially the terrorist group of the MKO are not exclusive to Javaid Rehman, adding that former Special Rapporteurs have also engaged in similar practices more or less, which have significantly undermined the credibility of their reports, plus international human rights institutions and frameworks.

