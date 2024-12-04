Russia sees no grounds for talks with Ukraine: Kremlin

Peskov told Russian daily Izvestia that several countries have expressed readiness to host peace talks, including Qatar, according to Xinhua.

"Indeed, the emirate is very active in providing mediation services on various issues and does so effectively ... We appreciate the goodwill of all countries, including Qatar," he said.

Russia launched what it called a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 partly to prevent NATO’s eastward expansion after warning that the US-led military alliance was following an “aggressive line” against Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly warned against the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine, saying it prolongs the conflict.

AMK/PR