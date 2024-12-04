US seeks to preserve its occupation of northeast Syria

"The equally destructive factor is Washington's aspiration to preserve its de facto occupation of the oil, gas, and agricultural resource-rich areas in north-eastern Syria. The United States and its allies are using every opportunity to sow chaos in the country, applying sanctions to asphyxiate the country’s economy and supporting Idlib-based terrorists and the extremist underground in the SAR [Syrian Arab Republic]," TASS reported, citing the remarks of Nebenzya at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.

In his words, the United States is openly attempting to "whitewash" Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS, a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) by presenting it as a kind of allegedly moderate Syrian opposition.

"Such 'double standards' are unacceptable and the fight against international terrorist groups, which have been designated as such by the UN Security Council, must certainly continue," Nebenzya added.

Terrorists staged a large-scale attack on Syria’s northern governorates early on November 27. According to the Syrian government army command, the terrorists attempted to seize a number of neighborhoods and military facilities, attacking the positions of government forces. The Syrian army launched an operation to repel the attack.

On November 30, the Syrian army command said that government forces were delivering strikes on terrorists’ positions in Aleppo.

