Iran win five medals at World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships

Iran were able to claim three gold medals on the fourth day of competition at the Hong Kong Coliseum, Tehran Times reported.

After four silvers and a bronze throughout his career, Hadi Torkashvand reached the top of the podium in the Recognized Poomsae Male Over 65 event, providing a memorable moment from this edition of the World Championships.

Nader Khodamoradi defended his title from Goyang 2022 in the Male Under 65, and a victory in the Pair Junior category Amiali Alizadeh and Zeynab Shahriari added to an impressive day for Iran.

The Male Teams Under 50 and 30 also won two bronze medals in the competition.

