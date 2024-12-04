UNGA adopts resolution to hold Palestine peace conference

An overwhelming number of UN members in the General Assembly approved the resolution on Tuesday, despite the opposition from the United States and the Zionist regime.

157 countries voted in favor, seven countries abstained and eight others, including the US, Hungary, and Argentina, as well as the Israeli regime, opposed the motions.

By approving the resolution on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue, the UN General Assembly called for achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in West Asia without delay.

According to the resolution, a high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue will be held in New York in June 2025. It mentions that the aim is to promote irreversible steps to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine and the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

The General Assembly also overwhelmingly approved a Palestine-drafted resolution on September 16, calling on Israel to end its illegal occupation within 12 months. That was adopted with 124 votes in favor, 43 abstentions, and 14 against, including Israel and the United States.

The last resolution also welcomed an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in July that declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements illegal and that the regime must withdraw from there.

SD/IRN