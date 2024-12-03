Iran, Oman officials ink MoU on consular cooperation

In the meeting, which was chaired by Vahid Jalalzadeh, deputy Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Expatriates Affairs of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran and Khalid Almuslahi, Oman's Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs, the two sides emphasized the importance of continuing consular talks and welcomed the expansion of coordination, especially in the areas of residing nationals, travels of citizens, and handling of prisoners' affairs.

The two sides also discussed various social issues and resolving of the problems of the nationals of the two countries, especially in the areas of administrative and economic issues, stressing facilitating the movement of traders and businessmen, signing agreements on mutual legal assistance, extradition of criminals, and transfer of convicted persons.

At the end of this meeting, a memorandum of understanding on consular cooperation was signed.

