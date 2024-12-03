Iran, Pakistan FM stress deepening bilateral cooperation

Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar met and held talks on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Iran’s Mashhad.

Exchanging views on issues of mutual interest, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments and important global issues.

The two foreign ministers agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Top ECO officials convened for the 28th ECO ministerial meeting in Mashhad.

According to a statement by ECO’s official website, discussions highlighted regional challenges and opportunities. They emphasized the importance of enhanced collaboration among member states to unlock the region’s development potential.

