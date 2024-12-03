  1. Politics
Dec 3, 2024, 2:19 PM

Iran, Pakistan FM stress deepening bilateral cooperation

Iran, Pakistan FM stress deepening bilateral cooperation

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Pakistan discussed regional developments and important global issues and agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar met and held talks on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Iran’s Mashhad.

Exchanging views on issues of mutual interest, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments and important global issues.

The two foreign ministers agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Top ECO officials convened for the 28th ECO ministerial meeting in Mashhad.

According to a statement by ECO’s official website, discussions highlighted regional challenges and opportunities. They emphasized the importance of enhanced collaboration among member states to unlock the region’s development potential.

SD/IRN85678492

News ID 225175

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News